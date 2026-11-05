Free Winter Coats and Hats for CASD Families

The Catasauqua Community Cares Program (C3P) will give out free new and gently used winter coats and hats to all Catasauqua Area School District (CASD) students and their families on Saturday, November 14 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the CASD Administration Offices, 201 N. 14th Street. For questions, call or text 484-695-3872 or email C3P@cattysd.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Catasauqua Area School District