Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Catasauqua

Free Winter Coats and Hats for CASD Families

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sl2bW_1GpKoIMR00

The Catasauqua Community Cares Program (C3P) will give out free new and gently used winter coats and hats to all Catasauqua Area School District (CASD) students and their families on Saturday, November 14 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the CASD Administration Offices, 201 N. 14th Street. For questions, call or text 484-695-3872 or email C3P@cattysd.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Catasauqua Area School District

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments