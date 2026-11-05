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Catasauqua
📢 Autistic Support Teacher job at Sheckler Elementary
7 days ago
📢 Special education teaching job at Sheckler Elementary
The Catasauqua Area School District is hiring a full-time, contracted Autistic Support Teacher at Sheckler Elementary School, starting as soon as possible.
Pay & benefits
- Competitive salary and benefits, based on the district’s collective bargaining agreement.
Required certification (Pennsylvania) – you must hold one of these valid Special Education certifications (CSPG 61):
- Special Education PK–12 (9231) – unified
- Special Education PK–8 (9226)
- Special Education N–12 – legacy
- Mental and/or Physically Handicapped K–12 (9235)
- Mentally Retarded K–12 (9220)
- Physically Handicapped K–12 (9240)
- Socially and Emotionally Disturbed K–12 (9260)
How to apply Email the following to Eric Dauberman, Assistant Superintendent, at daubermane@cattysd.org:
- Resume
- Certification
- PA Standard Teaching Application
Application deadline: Friday, November 13, 2026.
EOE.
More Info: Job Opportunity: Autistic Support Teacher, Sheckle...
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