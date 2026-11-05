📢 Autistic Support Teacher job at Sheckler Elementary

📢 Special education teaching job at Sheckler Elementary

The Catasauqua Area School District is hiring a full-time, contracted Autistic Support Teacher at Sheckler Elementary School, starting as soon as possible.

Pay & benefits

Competitive salary and benefits, based on the district’s collective bargaining agreement.

Required certification (Pennsylvania) – you must hold one of these valid Special Education certifications (CSPG 61):

Special Education PK–12 (9231) – unified

– unified Special Education PK–8 (9226)

Special Education N–12 – legacy

– legacy Mental and/or Physically Handicapped K–12 (9235)

Mentally Retarded K–12 (9220)

Physically Handicapped K–12 (9240)

Socially and Emotionally Disturbed K–12 (9260)

How to apply Email the following to Eric Dauberman, Assistant Superintendent, at daubermane@cattysd.org:

Resume

Certification

PA Standard Teaching Application

Application deadline: Friday, November 13, 2026.

EOE.