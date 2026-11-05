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Catasauqua

📢 Autistic Support Teacher job at Sheckler Elementary

7 days ago
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📢 Special education teaching job at Sheckler Elementary

The Catasauqua Area School District is hiring a full-time, contracted Autistic Support Teacher at Sheckler Elementary School, starting as soon as possible.

Pay & benefits

  • Competitive salary and benefits, based on the district’s collective bargaining agreement.

Required certification (Pennsylvania) – you must hold one of these valid Special Education certifications (CSPG 61):

  • Special Education PK–12 (9231) – unified
  • Special Education PK–8 (9226)
  • Special Education N–12 – legacy
  • Mental and/or Physically Handicapped K–12 (9235)
  • Mentally Retarded K–12 (9220)
  • Physically Handicapped K–12 (9240)
  • Socially and Emotionally Disturbed K–12 (9260)

How to apply Email the following to Eric Dauberman, Assistant Superintendent, at daubermane@cattysd.org:

  • Resume
  • Certification
  • PA Standard Teaching Application

Application deadline: Friday, November 13, 2026.

EOE.

More Info: Job Opportunity: Autistic Support Teacher, Sheckle...

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