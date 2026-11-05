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Castro Valley

Park Police Join Castro Valley Halloween Event

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMtxB_1GpLB9Fp00

The East Bay Regional Park District Police Department joined a Spooktacular Musical Fun Event in Castro Valley in late October, where officers handed out candy and visited with local families and children in costume. The event gave officers a chance to connect with the community in a relaxed, family setting.

This content is adapted from materials provided by East Bay Regional Park District Police Department

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