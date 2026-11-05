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📅 Muwekma Ohlone tapestry viewing all November in Castro Valley
📅 Muwekma Ohlone tapestry viewing at Castro Valley Library
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Castro Valley Library’s Chabot Room is hosting a drop‑in viewing of two tapestries created by artist Kalie Granier with Muwekma Ohlone descendants Monica V. Arellano and Gloria E. Arellano-Gómez.
The project uses pigments from lichens gathered on Djerassi lands to reconnect the Muwekma Ohlone with their ancestral land.
Through the month of November, the library lobby will also feature a display of materials and photos showing how the tapestries were created.
- Where: Castro Valley Library, Chabot Room and lobby
- When: Drop‑in viewing and lobby display through November (no registration required)
- Accessibility: ASL interpreter or closed captioning available if requested at least 7 business days in advance at accessibility@aclibrary.org or by contacting the library.
- Library staff may take photos, video, or audio; just tell them if you prefer not to be recorded.
More Info: Mákkin Mak Wárep: Muwekma Ohlone Tapestries | Al...
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