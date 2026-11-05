📅 Muwekma Ohlone tapestry viewing all November in Castro Valley

📅 Muwekma Ohlone tapestry viewing at Castro Valley Library

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Castro Valley Library’s Chabot Room is hosting a drop‑in viewing of two tapestries created by artist Kalie Granier with Muwekma Ohlone descendants Monica V. Arellano and Gloria E. Arellano-Gómez.

The project uses pigments from lichens gathered on Djerassi lands to reconnect the Muwekma Ohlone with their ancestral land.

Through the month of November, the library lobby will also feature a display of materials and photos showing how the tapestries were created.