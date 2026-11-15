Castle Rock’s food scene is busy, and local grocery stores are hiring right now. If you like staying active and talking with people, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rates no less than local minimum wage; may vary by experience and location (see posting for details)

Make custom coffee and espresso drinks inside the Safeway Starbucks, keep the bar area clean and stocked, and chat with regulars. You’ll stay moving, learn pro barista skills, and get access to weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.

Alternate posting with more details: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.95 – $22.90/hour (based on experience and qualifications)

Work in the Sprouts deli making “fresh and easy” meals, slicing meats and cheeses, and helping customers pick healthy options. This role offers DailyPay (access your earnings early), store discounts, vacation and sick time, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities, plus a friendly, inclusive team culture.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Castle Rock tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.