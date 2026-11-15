Castle Rock neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from baby gear to building supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Baby Trend high chair with adjustable tray and cup holder

Condition: Not stated, but currently in useable condition per post

Location: Sapphire Pointe, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

This Baby Trend high chair has an adjustable tray and a built‑in cup holder, so it can grow with your baby or toddler. The owner is moving next week and says it needs to go ASAP, so this is a good one to jump on quickly.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stack of used U-Haul medium and large moving boxes

Extras: Assorted packing materials

Location: Carriage Hills, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

If you’re getting ready to move or declutter, these used U-Haul boxes and packing materials can save you a nice chunk of change. Medium and large sizes are handy for most household items.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Kids twin wooden bed frame, mattress, and bed sheets

Condition: Described as sturdy

Location: Sweetwood, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Complete kids twin bed setup: a sturdy wooden frame, mattress, and sheets. The poster notes it “WILL GO FAST!!!!”, so if you need a bed for a child’s room or guest space, reach out quickly.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items: Pallets, antique wheels, garden hose, and hose stand

Condition: Pallets in good shape; wheels are very old

Location: Castle Rock South, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

This post offers several different free items: good-condition pallets (great for DIY projects or storage), very old wheels that might appeal to collectors or for rustic decor, plus a garden hose and hose stand.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items: Various sizes of wood planks and boards, plus drywall pieces

Best for: DIY projects, small repairs, crafts

Location: Sapphire Pointe, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of wood planks, boards, and drywall offcuts—perfect if you’re building shelves, patching walls, or doing craft projects. The owner is moving next week and needs everything gone ASAP.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Puppy incubator with two heat lamps

Features: Clear plastic enclosure, ventilation, secure latches

Location: Kings Ridge, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

This clear plastic puppy incubator includes two heat lamps on top, built‑in ventilation, and secure latches. It could be useful for breeders, foster groups, or anyone caring for newborn or fragile puppies.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: FREE snow tires – Toyo 235/55R18

Previous vehicle: Used on a Dodge Challenger

Location: Founders - Mesa, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A set of Toyo 235/55R18 snow tires at no cost. They were previously used on a Dodge Challenger. Be sure to confirm fit with your own vehicle before picking them up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dogs needing a new home

Description: “Looking for a home for these beautiful dogs”

Location: Woodlands, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

These “cute little dogs” are looking for a new home. If you’re considering adding a pet to your family, you can contact the poster to learn more about the dogs and their needs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Castle Rock tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.