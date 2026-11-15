Castle Rock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to labs to family dentistry. Here are a few solid local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate the Medicare MDS and care planning process for a senior living community. Good fit if you know resident assessments, enjoy building care plans, and like working closely with an interdisciplinary team and families.

Employer: Any Lab Test Now

Location: Castle Rock, CO (travel between Castle Rock & Colorado Springs, paid drive time)

(travel between Castle Rock & Colorado Springs, paid drive time) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on role doing phlebotomy, injections, and rapid tests (flu, strep, RSV, COVID), plus some front-desk tasks. Comes with bonuses, PTO, flexible schedule, employee discounts, and company events; Saturdays are required.

Employer: PRAIRIE HAWK DENTAL PLLC

Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Join a local, family-focused practice providing preventive and periodontal care. You’ll handle cleanings, perio assessments, patient education, and work closely with the dentist in a small, team-oriented office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare jobs here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.