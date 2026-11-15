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🏥 Castle Rock Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings
Castle Rock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to labs to family dentistry. Here are a few solid local roles worth a look this week.
MDS Coordinator
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate the Medicare MDS and care planning process for a senior living community. Good fit if you know resident assessments, enjoy building care plans, and like working closely with an interdisciplinary team and families.
Medical Assistant / Phlebotomist – Any Lab Test Now
- Employer: Any Lab Test Now
- Location: Castle Rock, CO (travel between Castle Rock & Colorado Springs, paid drive time)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour
Hands-on role doing phlebotomy, injections, and rapid tests (flu, strep, RSV, COVID), plus some front-desk tasks. Comes with bonuses, PTO, flexible schedule, employee discounts, and company events; Saturdays are required.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: PRAIRIE HAWK DENTAL PLLC
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Join a local, family-focused practice providing preventive and periodontal care. You’ll handle cleanings, perio assessments, patient education, and work closely with the dentist in a small, team-oriented office.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare jobs here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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