Castle Rock has some solid part-time retail roles right now, especially if you like staying active and helping customers. These are good fits if you want flexible hours and steady, in-person work.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.80 – $21.00/hour

Work across dry grocery, dairy, and frozen, stocking shelves, rotating product, and keeping the store looking sharp. Flexible schedule, DailyPay (get paid faster), store discount, and access to benefits like 401(k) and vacation for eligible team members.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.95 – $22.90/hour

Hands-on role in a busy meat department: receiving, grinding, and rotating meats while helping customers with questions and special orders. Includes DailyPay, store discount, and access to medical, 401(k) match, and paid time off if you meet eligibility rules.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $19.45/hour

Daytime role setting up displays, updating signs and prices, and keeping products easy to find. Mostly behind-the-scenes work with set weekday schedule, 10% employee discount, and access to health benefits, tuition help, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx)

Location: 6374 Promenade Pkwy, Castle Rock, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.75 – $16.25/hour

Mix of cashiering, stocking, and keeping the store clean and organized while helping customers on the floor. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide range of benefits (401k, health plans, paid time off) if you meet hours/service requirements.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.