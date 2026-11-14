Castle Rock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to smaller specialty teams. Here are several solid full-time roles if you’re ready for your next move in medical and patient care.

Employer: Kroger (King Soopers)

Kroger (King Soopers) Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the pharmacy tech team in a King Soopers store, support health and wellness services, and help manage inventory, scheduling, and safety. This is a good fit if you’re a certified tech with at least 1 year of Kroger experience who enjoys mentoring others and wants strong benefits, tuition help, and room to grow.

Employer: AdventHealth

Location: 2350 Meadows Blvd, Castle Rock, CO 80109

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay range: $19.77 – $31.63/hour

Front-desk role handling phones, check-in, insurance, and patient registration while working closely with clinical teams. Comes with benefits and paid time off from day one, retirement plan, mental health support, and career development in a large faith-based health system.

Employer: Superior Health Consulting

Location: Castle Rock, CO (floating to nearby clinics)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, experience-based (exact amount not listed)

Travel between local clinics as a Floating Medical Technician, helping with patient charts, diagnostic tests (ANS, EKG), and EHR updates. Great if you like variety, steady weekday hours, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, uniforms) with training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Advanta Autism Care

Location: Aurora, CO / Front Range (in-home)

Type: Full-time and part-time

Pay: $23–$28/hour + $300 sign-on bonus

Provide one-on-one in-home ABA therapy as a Registered Behavior Technician, helping children with autism build communication, social, and daily living skills. You’ll get paid training, PTO, paid drive time, mileage reimbursement, and clear career paths toward BCBA with supervision hours covered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.