Here are a few free items your neighbors in Castle Rock and Castle Pines are giving away right now. If you see something you like, reach out quickly before it’s gone.

Item: Set of 2 bistro-height outdoor chairs

Condition: Powder-coated steel frames and back fabric in good condition; seat fabric needs to be replaced

Details: Woven seat and backrest, tall bistro style, marked FREE

Location: Castle Pines Pkwy, Castle Pines, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White 3-drawer IKEA Malm dresser

Condition: Sturdy, with three spacious drawers; one bar on the bottom is broken but could be glued back

Pickup: Porch pickup; poster notes they will not answer “Is this available?” questions — if it’s posted, it’s available

Location: Castle Pines Pkwy, Castle Pines, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: About 50 assorted Christmas ornaments

Details: Mix of balls with interesting themes and designs plus several handmade pieces — great for filling a tree or craft projects

Location: Meadows, Sun Catcher, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Castle Rock and Castle Pines tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.