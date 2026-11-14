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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Castle Rock and Castle Pines
Here are a few free items your neighbors in Castle Rock and Castle Pines are giving away right now. If you see something you like, reach out quickly before it’s gone.
Outdoor Patio Chairs
Item: Set of 2 bistro-height outdoor chairs
Condition: Powder-coated steel frames and back fabric in good condition; seat fabric needs to be replaced
Details: Woven seat and backrest, tall bistro style, marked FREE
Location: Castle Pines Pkwy, Castle Pines, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White 3-Drawer Dresser IKEA Malm
Item: White 3-drawer IKEA Malm dresser
Condition: Sturdy, with three spacious drawers; one bar on the bottom is broken but could be glued back
Pickup: Porch pickup; poster notes they will not answer “Is this available?” questions — if it’s posted, it’s available
Location: Castle Pines Pkwy, Castle Pines, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free: Assorted Christmas Ornaments
Item: About 50 assorted Christmas ornaments
Details: Mix of balls with interesting themes and designs plus several handmade pieces — great for filling a tree or craft projects
Location: Meadows, Sun Catcher, Castle Rock, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Castle Rock and Castle Pines tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.