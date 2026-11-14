Castle Rock has a nice mix of driving work right now, from entry-level shop roles to higher-paying CDL and contractor routes. If you like being on the road (or around vehicles), these are worth a look.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on shop role where you’ll learn oil changes, basic vehicle checks, and general shop upkeep. Good fit if you’re new to auto work but want training, steady hours, and a clear path to grow your skills.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Aurora, CO (listed in Castle Rock area)

Based near (listed in Castle Rock area) Type: Full-time, company driver (team)

Average pay: $1,610–$1,960 per week

Sign-on bonus: Up to $10,000 (experience-based)

(experience-based) Home time: Weekly

Team route hauling no-touch refrigerated freight between Aurora, CO and Albuquerque, NM. Includes mileage + hourly pay, first 90 days weekly pay guarantee, benefits, paid orientation, and pet-friendly policy for your dog or cat.

Employer: RAS Logistics (RAS XPS)

RAS Logistics (RAS XPS) Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Independent contractor

Average pay: $250–$350 per completed route (gross)

Run your own delivery business with your 10 ft+ cargo van, home every night with steady local routes Monday–Saturday. You’ll pick up building materials and deliver to job sites and homes, with weekly settlements and the option to grow by adding more vans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.