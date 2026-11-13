Castle Rock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to retail pharmacy to in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and help your community.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a community pharmacy where you actually know your patients by name. You’ll provide direct patient care, manage techs and interns, give immunizations, and help with disease management in a fast‑paced, modern retail setting with competitive wages, flexible schedules, and health/retirement benefits.

Employer: AdventHealth Castle Rock

Location: 2350 Meadows Blvd, Castle Rock, CO 80109

Type: PRN (as needed)

(as needed) Pay range: $34.60 – $59.83/hour

Posting end date: 12/14/2026

Work in the Emergency Department caring for patients in a fast‑moving hospital setting. You’ll assess, medicate, educate, and coordinate care, with chances to grow through a Clinical Ladder Program that can boost pay based on your experience and development.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Part-time (all shifts; may include full-time hours depending on needs)

(all shifts; may include full-time hours depending on needs) Salary: Not listed (base range with potential increases for qualifications and assignments)

Support seniors and others at home with daily tasks, companionship, and light housekeeping. This role offers weekly pay, flexible scheduling (days, nights, weekends, PRN), paid orientation, and travel reimbursement between visits, plus quick start for qualified caregivers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.