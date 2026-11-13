Castle Rock neighbors are sharing some fun free items this week, especially for kids and pets. Here are a few you can pick up around the Meadows area.

Item: Beleev kids scooter in purple

Details: Adjustable handlebar, made for outdoor fun and growing kids.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Meadows South, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Kids' purple scooter

Details: Lightly used, with colorful handles and wheels. Great for neighborhood rides.

Condition: Lightly used

Location: Meadows South, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Three-wheeled kids' scooter in pink and purple

Details: Three wheels make it more stable, good for younger children just learning to ride.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Meadows South, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Expandable pet item (barely used)

Details: Poster notes it is barely used and needs to be picked up by Monday or it will be taken to a donation place.

Condition: Barely used

Location: Meadows, Sun Catcher, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Castle Rock tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for your family (or your pets), click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.