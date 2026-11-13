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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Castle Rock Right Now
Castle Rock neighbors are sharing some fun free items this week, especially for kids and pets. Here are a few you can pick up around the Meadows area.
Beleev Kids Scooter - Purple
Item: Beleev kids scooter in purple
Details: Adjustable handlebar, made for outdoor fun and growing kids.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Meadows South, Castle Rock, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kids' Purple Scooter
Item: Kids' purple scooter
Details: Lightly used, with colorful handles and wheels. Great for neighborhood rides.
Condition: Lightly used
Location: Meadows South, Castle Rock, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kids' Pink and Purple Scooter
Item: Three-wheeled kids' scooter in pink and purple
Details: Three wheels make it more stable, good for younger children just learning to ride.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Meadows South, Castle Rock, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Expandable Pet
Item: Expandable pet item (barely used)
Details: Poster notes it is barely used and needs to be picked up by Monday or it will be taken to a donation place.
Condition: Barely used
Location: Meadows, Sun Catcher, Castle Rock, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Castle Rock tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for your family (or your pets), click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.