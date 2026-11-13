Castle Rock has a steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, from outlet stores to donation centers and gas stations. If you like staying busy and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Location: Castle Rock, CO (Outlets at Castle Rock)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the floor at Hollister while you grow your management skills. You’ll handle opening/closing, coach the team, drive sales, and help with visual displays and styling in a busy outlet setting.

Employer: Goodwill of Colorado

Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.01/hour

Posting window: Through 11/10/2026

Be the friendly face at the donation drop-off, working mostly outside and helping unload and sort items. This role offers DailyPay, paid holidays and sick leave for part-timers, and is great if you like staying active and helping the community.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 310 S Wilcox St, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Type: Full-time, overnight shift

Hiring range: $18.00–$18.50/hour (plus extra $1.50/hour when working 10pm–6am with weekend availability)

Overnight customer service role where you’ll run the register, keep the store looking sharp, and help with food and stock. Comes with weekly pay, benefits, 401(k) with match, and room to move up if you want a long-term spot.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.