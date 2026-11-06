🛒 Castle Rock Customer Service Jobs with Multiple $20+/hr Roles

Castle Rock is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from fashion and beauty to banking and big-box retail. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Timberland (VF Corporation)

Timberland (VF Corporation) Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.16 – $22.77/hour

Help shoppers find boots and outdoor gear, keep the store looking sharp, and bring good energy to a fast-paced team during peak season. Great fit if you enjoy talking with all kinds of people and want a possible path to regular employment.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour

Focus on Lancôme makeup, skincare, and fragrance while giving guests mini makeovers, product demos, and beauty advice. Good for beauty lovers who like sales goals, in-store events, and staying on top of new trends.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 5940 Promenade Parkway, Castle Rock, CO 80108

Type: Likely full-time or part-time hourly (not stated)

Likely (not stated) Pay: $21.00 – $29.00/hour + possible shift premiums

+ possible shift premiums Pick and pack online orders, help members on the floor, and support membership sign-ups while earning solid hourly pay and access to Walmart’s education and benefits programs.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Travels between branches including Castle Rock, CO (Genoa Way & S Perry St) plus Monument and Colorado Springs

Travels between branches including (Genoa Way & S Perry St) plus Monument and Colorado Springs Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $30.00/hour base + 10% pay differential

base + Float between nearby branches helping customers open accounts, handle everyday banking, and learn digital tools. Good match if you have customer-facing experience, can work Saturdays, and don’t mind driving between locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.