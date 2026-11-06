🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Castle Rock Right Now

Castle Rock neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to home decor. If you’re nearby and can pick things up, these could be great finds.

Item: Queen size Costco Leesa mattress

Condition: Described as excellent condition and comfortable

Details: Hybrid mattress, medium plush style (see linked Costco product in the post for more info). Owner is downsizing and offering it free if you can pick it up.

Location: Red Hawk, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Safavieh rug, about 8x10 ft

Condition: Very thick and heavy, needs to be cleaned

Details: Large area rug; poster shared photos on the listing. You’ll need 2–3 people to move it and a large vehicle to haul it. First come, first served.

Location: Terrain, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large wooden crate for storage

Condition: Not specified; offered as a storage crate for general storage needs

Details: Could work for garage, basement, or outdoor storage, depending on your needs. Size and exact dimensions are not listed, so check the photos and description on the post.

Location: Timber Canyon, Castle Rock, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Castle Rock tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.