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Castle Rock

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Castle Rock Right Now

8 days ago

Castle Rock neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to home decor. If you’re nearby and can pick things up, these could be great finds.

Queen Size Mattress – Costco Leesa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oB0H_1GoM5ikK00

Item: Queen size Costco Leesa mattress
Condition: Described as excellent condition and comfortable
Details: Hybrid mattress, medium plush style (see linked Costco product in the post for more info). Owner is downsizing and offering it free if you can pick it up.
Location: Red Hawk, Castle Rock, CO
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free Safavieh Rug – 8x10, Heavy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BQy5_1GoM5ikK00

Item: Safavieh rug, about 8x10 ft
Condition: Very thick and heavy, needs to be cleaned
Details: Large area rug; poster shared photos on the listing. You’ll need 2–3 people to move it and a large vehicle to haul it. First come, first served.
Location: Terrain, Castle Rock, CO
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Wooden Storage Crate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CrWgB_1GoM5ikK00

Item: Large wooden crate for storage
Condition: Not specified; offered as a storage crate for general storage needs
Details: Could work for garage, basement, or outdoor storage, depending on your needs. Size and exact dimensions are not listed, so check the photos and description on the post.
Location: Timber Canyon, Castle Rock, CO
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Castle Rock tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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