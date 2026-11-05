📣 Castle Rock, CO Sales Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Paths

Castle Rock has some strong sales openings right now, especially if you like commission, flexible schedules, and working with homeowners or local businesses.

Below are several solid options, all based in Castle Rock, CO and focused on Sales & Marketing.

Employer: Hibu

Hibu Location: Castle Rock, CO (hybrid: home + in-field)

(hybrid: home + in-field) Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $46,000 with year 1 on-target earnings $90,000–$100,000 and uncapped commissions + bonuses

Sell websites, search ads, social ads, SEO, and more to local businesses. This role stands out for its strong training program (3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field), clear promotion path, and the chance to build your own book of business with residual commissions.

Employer: Mountain Air Comfort Systems

Location: Castle Rock, CO 80109 (hybrid, travel to homes)

(hybrid, travel to homes) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$200,000 per year (commission-based)

Meet with homeowners, design HVAC and indoor air quality solutions, and manage the sale from proposal to install. This is a good fit if you like high-ticket, in-home sales, want a company car, and value health, dental, vision, and SIMPLE IRA with 3% match, with MACS paying 90% of your individual premiums.

Employer: American Residential Services (ARS–Rescue Rooter)

Location: Castle Rock, CO (inside major home improvement stores)

(inside major home improvement stores) Type: Part-time and full-time options

Pay: $22–$24/hour + commission; typical earnings $25–$35/hour with commission

Work inside big-box home improvement stores, start conversations with shoppers, and set appointments for free in-home consultations. Great if you want flexible hours, weekly pay, paid training, and a path into HVAC Sales Advisor roles, with full-time staff getting medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and holiday pay.

Employer: Alleviation Enterprise LLC

Location: Castle Rock, CO (local territory, in-person with businesses)

(local territory, in-person with businesses) Type: Full-time

Pay: Weekly draw option plus uncapped commissions, monthly cash bonuses, quarterly stock share bonuses, incentive trips, and vested renewal commissions (no caps)

Sell supplemental insurance to small and mid-sized businesses, doing both one-on-one meetings and group presentations. This role is appealing if you want structured training, clear performance-based promotions, control over your schedule, and long-term renewal income once you build your book of business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.