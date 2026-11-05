🏥 Castle Rock CO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Castle Rock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital bedside care to lab work and vet medicine. Here are a few solid roles hiring right now.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare

Vibra Healthcare Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay/Bonus: $15K sign-on bonus, new higher rates, shift differentials

Full-time night RN role where you’ll manage and coordinate patient care in an acute setting. Great fit if you want strong benefits, a clinical career ladder with built-in raises, and a team that invests in continuing education and growth.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + monthly production bonus with no negative accrual

Ideal for vets who want the feel of a local clinic with the backing of a large network. You get strong health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid CE days, mentorship, and company-paid liability coverage so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM , rotational Saturdays

Monday–Friday, , rotational Saturdays Pay: $23.00 – $26.26/hour + potential annual performance bonus

Hands-on role collecting and processing specimens, handling data entry, and supporting patients of all ages. Comes with day-one medical (for 30+ hrs), wellness programs, paid time off, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and clear paths to advance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.