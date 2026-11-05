🛒 Castle Rock Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Castle Rock retail is busy right now—great if you like helping people and being on your feet. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.83 – $23.55 per hour (plus potential bonus/commission and benefits)

Help guests pick frames and lenses, use prescriptions to recommend the right options, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you have 1+ year in retail or customer service, like learning new tech, and want strong training and employee discounts.

Note: This Sales Associate role appears in several postings but is the same job at the same store.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)

Location: 6374 Promenade Pkwy, Castle Rock, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75 – $18.25 per hour

Lead the floor as a go-to supervisor, acting as Manager on Duty, coaching associates, and making sure customers are taken care of. Great if you have retail + some leadership experience, want a stable full-time role, and like the idea of store discounts and a broad benefits package.

Employer: kate spade new york (Tapestry)

Location: Castle Rock, CO

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15.00 – $24.25 per hour

Style-focused role where you greet shoppers, build outfits, and share product knowledge across handbags, clothing, and accessories. Best for someone who loves fashion, has prior retail experience, and can work a flexible schedule (nights, weekends, and busy holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail roles in Castle Rock tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.