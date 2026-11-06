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📢 Nov. 12 hearing on Castle Dale CDBG grant projects
9 days ago
📢 Public hearing on future CDBG funding in Castle Dale
Castle Dale City will hold a public hearing about the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 6:45–7:00 PM at Castle Dale City Hall, 20 S 100 E, Castle Dale, UT 84513.
The hearing will:
- Explain how the CDBG Small Cities Program works
- Go over eligible projects (like water/sewer lines, fire stations, property acquisition, food banks, homeless shelters, and other public services)
- Discuss program requirements and expected funding for the region
- Allow residents to share ideas for possible projects the city might apply for
If the city decides to apply, a second hearing will be held later to discuss the specific project.
Questions or ADA accommodations:
- Call Castle Dale City Hall: (435) 381-2115
- Address: 20 S 100 E, Castle Dale, UT 84513
- Relay Utah: 711 (Spanish: 1-888-346-3162)
- Contact email: castledalerecorder@gmail.com
Please request accommodations at least 3 working days before the hearing.
More Info: Notice | Public Notice Website
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