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📢 Nov. 12 hearing on Castle Dale CDBG grant projects

9 days ago
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📢 Public hearing on future CDBG funding in Castle Dale

Castle Dale City will hold a public hearing about the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 6:45–7:00 PM at Castle Dale City Hall, 20 S 100 E, Castle Dale, UT 84513.

The hearing will:

  • Explain how the CDBG Small Cities Program works
  • Go over eligible projects (like water/sewer lines, fire stations, property acquisition, food banks, homeless shelters, and other public services)
  • Discuss program requirements and expected funding for the region
  • Allow residents to share ideas for possible projects the city might apply for

If the city decides to apply, a second hearing will be held later to discuss the specific project.

Questions or ADA accommodations:

  • Call Castle Dale City Hall: (435) 381-2115
  • Address: 20 S 100 E, Castle Dale, UT 84513
  • Relay Utah: 711 (Spanish: 1-888-346-3162)
  • Contact email: castledalerecorder@gmail.com

Please request accommodations at least 3 working days before the hearing.

More Info: Notice | Public Notice Website

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