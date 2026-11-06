📢 Nov. 12 hearing on Castle Dale CDBG grant projects

📢 Public hearing on future CDBG funding in Castle Dale

Castle Dale City will hold a public hearing about the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 6:45–7:00 PM at Castle Dale City Hall, 20 S 100 E, Castle Dale, UT 84513.

The hearing will:

Explain how the CDBG Small Cities Program works

works Go over eligible projects (like water/sewer lines, fire stations, property acquisition, food banks, homeless shelters, and other public services)

(like water/sewer lines, fire stations, property acquisition, food banks, homeless shelters, and other public services) Discuss program requirements and expected funding for the region

and for the region Allow residents to share ideas for possible projects the city might apply for

If the city decides to apply, a second hearing will be held later to discuss the specific project.

Questions or ADA accommodations:

Call Castle Dale City Hall: (435) 381-2115

Address: 20 S 100 E, Castle Dale, UT 84513

Relay Utah: 711 (Spanish: 1-888-346-3162 )

(Spanish: ) Contact email: castledalerecorder@gmail.com

Please request accommodations at least 3 working days before the hearing.