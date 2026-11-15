Castaic has some very special cats hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are waiting at the Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic) shelter and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic)

Phone: (661) 257-3191

John is a tiny gray tabby boy looking for a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet JOHN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic)

Phone: (661) 257-3191

Paul is another sweet gray tabby kitten at the Castaic shelter. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a new family.

👉 Meet PAUL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic)

Phone: (661) 257-3191

George is a baby gray tabby boy who would love a cozy home and a soft bed. If you’ve been thinking about a kitten, come meet him.

👉 Meet GEORGE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic)

Phone: (661) 257-3191

Ringo is a young gray tabby kitten waiting for someone to take him home and show him the good life indoors.

👉 Meet RINGO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic)

Phone: (661) 257-3191

Felix is an adult brown/chocolate boy who may be a great match if you prefer a more settled cat instead of kitten chaos. Adult cats often adjust well and are so grateful for a second chance.

👉 Meet FELIX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Castaic, CA, please consider visiting the Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic) shelter or calling (661) 257-3191 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.