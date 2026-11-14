Looking for a four-legged friend in Castaic, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic) shelter for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Merle

Merle Shelter: Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic)

Phone: (661) 257-3191

GINGER is a young Australian Cattle Dog pup with a striking merle coat. If you’re ready for an active, smart puppy to grow up with your family, she could be a great match. Call the shelter to ask about her vaccinations, spay status, and how she does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet GINGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic)

Phone: (661) 257-3191

ADELAIDE is another adorable Australian Cattle Dog puppy, with a rich brown/chocolate and black coat. She’s young, eager to learn, and will need someone ready for puppy training and playtime. Ask the shelter about her health, vaccines, and whether she’s been spayed yet.

👉 Meet ADELAIDE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic)

Phone: (661) 257-3191

MAYBELLE is a Labrador Retriever puppy with a black coat and white markings. Labs are often friendly and people-oriented, and this little one is ready to start life with a new family. Contact the shelter to confirm her medical care, spay status, and how she does with children and other animals.

👉 Meet MAYBELLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan

Brown/Chocolate with Tan Shelter: Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic)

Phone: (661) 257-3191

DAISY is a young German Shepherd Dog with a brown/chocolate and tan coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still youthful and energetic. If you’re looking for a smart, active companion, ask the shelter about her training, temperament, and any special needs.

👉 Meet DAISY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog Mix

German Shepherd Dog Mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan

Brown/Chocolate with Tan Shelter: Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic)

Phone: (661) 257-3191

LUKE is a young male German Shepherd mix with a brown/chocolate and tan coat. He may be a great fit for someone who enjoys walks, training, and spending time outdoors. Call the shelter to learn more about his behavior with other dogs, his health, and any training he already has.

👉 Meet LUKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog Mix

German Shepherd Dog Mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic)

Phone: (661) 257-3191

DEHLIA is a young female German Shepherd mix with a tan/yellow/fawn coat and black markings. She’s looking for a home that can give her time, structure, and love. Reach out to the shelter to ask about her personality, energy level, and what kind of home they think would suit her best.

👉 Meet DEHLIA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Castaic, CA, consider visiting Los Angeles County: Santa Clarita Valley (Castaic) to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (661) 257-3191 can help you check who’s still available and what the next steps are to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.