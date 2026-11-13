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Soccer
📅 JV boys soccer: Castaic vs Simi Valley on Nov 13
4 days ago
📅 JV boys soccer home game vs. Simi Valley
Come cheer on Castaic’s JV boys soccer team as they take on Simi Valley.
- Date: Friday, 11/13/2026
- Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
- Location: Castaic High School, 31575 Valley Creek Rd, Castaic, CA 91384
- Home team: Castaic
- Visiting team: Simi Valley
Great low-key evening outing to support local students and enjoy some soccer close to home.
More Info: JV - (B) Soccer vs Simi Valley | Castaic High Scho...
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