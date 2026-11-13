📅 JV boys soccer home game vs. Simi Valley

Come cheer on Castaic’s JV boys soccer team as they take on Simi Valley.

Date: Friday, 11/13/2026

Friday, Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Castaic High School , 31575 Valley Creek Rd, Castaic, CA 91384

, Home team: Castaic

Castaic Visiting team: Simi Valley

Great low-key evening outing to support local students and enjoy some soccer close to home.