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Castaic
⚠️ Castaic High School office hours for 2026–27 holidays
3 days ago
Here are the Castaic High School office hours for the upcoming holidays in 2026–2027:
Thanksgiving Break (November)
- Mon, Nov 23 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM
- Tue, Nov 24 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM
- Wed, Nov 25 – CLOSED
- Thu, Nov 26 – CLOSED
- Fri, Nov 27 – CLOSED
Winter Break (December/January)
- Mon, Dec 21 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM
- Tue, Dec 22 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM
- Dec 23–31 – CLOSED
January
- Mon, Jan 4 – CLOSED
- Tue, Jan 5 – CLOSED
- Wed, Jan 6 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM
- Thu, Jan 7 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM
- Fri, Jan 8 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM
Plan any in-person visits, paperwork, or phone calls to the office around these dates. The school sends warm wishes for a safe and happy holiday season.
More Info: Office Holiday Hours | Castaic High School
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