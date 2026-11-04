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Castaic

⚠️ Castaic High School office hours for 2026–27 holidays

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuzaQ_1GkYqjGB00

Here are the Castaic High School office hours for the upcoming holidays in 2026–2027:

Thanksgiving Break (November)

  • Mon, Nov 23 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM
  • Tue, Nov 24 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM
  • Wed, Nov 25CLOSED
  • Thu, Nov 26CLOSED
  • Fri, Nov 27CLOSED

Winter Break (December/January)

  • Mon, Dec 21 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM
  • Tue, Dec 22 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM
  • Dec 23–31CLOSED

January

  • Mon, Jan 4CLOSED
  • Tue, Jan 5CLOSED
  • Wed, Jan 6 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM
  • Thu, Jan 7 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM
  • Fri, Jan 8 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM

Plan any in-person visits, paperwork, or phone calls to the office around these dates. The school sends warm wishes for a safe and happy holiday season.

More Info: Office Holiday Hours | Castaic High School

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