⚠️ Castaic High School office hours for 2026–27 holidays

Here are the Castaic High School office hours for the upcoming holidays in 2026–2027:

Thanksgiving Break (November)

Mon, Nov 23 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM

– OPEN Tue, Nov 24 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM

– OPEN Wed, Nov 25 – CLOSED

– Thu, Nov 26 – CLOSED

– Fri, Nov 27 – CLOSED

Winter Break (December/January)

Mon, Dec 21 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM

– OPEN Tue, Dec 22 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM

– OPEN Dec 23–31 – CLOSED

January

Mon, Jan 4 – CLOSED

– Tue, Jan 5 – CLOSED

– Wed, Jan 6 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM

– OPEN Thu, Jan 7 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM

– OPEN Fri, Jan 8 – OPEN 8:00 AM–3:00 PM

Plan any in-person visits, paperwork, or phone calls to the office around these dates. The school sends warm wishes for a safe and happy holiday season.