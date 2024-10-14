Open in App
    • Cassius

    Anthony Edwards Demands Paternity Test From Lil Baby’s Ex

    By tonyapendleton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3R22_0w6DkySh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTraR_0w6DkySh00

    Source: David Berding / Getty

    This year, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made the All-Star team for the second time. He also won an Olympic gold medal with the men’s national basketball team in Paris. And apparently, he’s also become a father again, possibly more than once.

    Edwards, 23, has a public relationship with girlfriend Shannon, with whom he has a baby girl, Aislynn, born in March. Shannon also has a son with drill rapper Chief Keef. But he’s now seeking genetic testing from Ayesha Howard, an Instagram model known as Little Miss Golden with over 625,000 followers.

    “If genetic testing shows that the petitioner is the father, the petitioner requests an order establishing the minor child’s paternity,” reads a court filing obtained by The New York Post. Howard has a son, Jason, with the rapper Lil Baby, who she posts regularly on her Instagram account. Though Howard did not appear pregnant in her last Instagram post in May, she has not posted anything since.

    In 2023, it’s believed that Edwards had a daughter with a woman named Daja, who posted the child with Edwards on an Instagram Story last year but has not referred to him again.

    “Your Daddy was right there waiting to meet his 1st Born,” the Stories caption read. Yet another woman named Ally says that she has a son with Edwards , claiming in her Instagram Stories that she’s been the subject of harassment and gossip.

    “I’ve been harassed and talked about so mf poorly over a person who I legit don’t even speak about nor care to,” Ally posted. “Mind yall, I I ain’t under no NDA nun I just choose to raise my child and go about my d—n life … idk why yall let a weak lawyer spin narratives into this it’s sad at this point.”

    Though her main Instagram page only has one post, when Edwards’ genetic testing request came to light she posted laughing/crying emojis on her Stories with the caption “Whewww chile.'”

    In her post, she says that Edwards has one son with her and two daughters. In April, an IG model named Paige Jordae shared screenshots of texts between her and Edwards where he offered her $100,000 to terminate the pregnancy, then asked for video evidence that she’d taken the pill. He later acknowledged and apologized for the exchange.

    “I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards said in a statement last year. “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them.”

    In basketball news, Edwards will be playing this season with new teammates after Karl-Anthony Towns was dealt to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster trade involving three teams. Julian Randle and Donte DiVincenzo head to the Timberwolves, along with Keita Bates-Diop.

    See how social media is reacting to the paternity drama below.

