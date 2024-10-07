Open in App
    • Cassius

    CASSIUS Gems: 20 Times Toni Braxton Defined Aging Like Fine Wine

    By Team CASSIUS,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjMcU_0vxxSfEB00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llTr4_0vxxSfEB00

    Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

    Toni Braxton turns 57 today, and she’s the definition of again like fine wine.

    The Maryland native is also one of the most successful female artists in history. Selling over 70 million records worldwide and winning 7 Grammys in the process, she’s responsible for hits like ‘Another Sad Love Song,’  ‘Breathe Again,’ ‘You’re Makin’ Me High,’ ‘Un-Break My Heart,’ and, of course, ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough.’

    She was backed by super producers L.A. Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds , but her distinctly sultry voice helped her rise to success, earning her accolades as the Legend Award at the Soul Train Music Awards .

    In her new chapter , she’s still releasing new music but has also appeared on Dancing With The Stars and the successful, long-running reality show she shares with her sisters, Braxton Family Values .

    And did we mention she looks pretty good doing it? Plus, she wants other women to know that sex appeal doesn’t stop on the other side of 50 and urges them to embrace the process.

    She raised eyebrows when she posted a topless photo back in June and addressed the viral moment in an Entertainment Tonight interview soon after.

    “I was feeling myself. I’m feeling myself, so I thought I’d show it,” she said. “I wanted people to know that 50s is still sexy, and it’s OK, and don’t be afraid to age. I felt a little some kind of way when I turned 50, but I’m OK. I’m alright about it.”

    And she’s still feeling herself because she is still posting similar pictures on her Instagram.

    In honor of her birthday, check out some of her sexiest IG moments below.

    The post CASSIUS Gems: 20 Times Toni Braxton Defined Aging Like Fine Wine appeared first on Cassius Life .

