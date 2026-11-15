Casselberry neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from a full-size bed to small home hardware and calendars. If you see something you need, reach out or head over quickly.

Item: Free full-size bed, sheets, and egg crate toppers

Condition: Described as very clean; old bed but still good for kids or teens

Location: Harbour Landing, Casselberry, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This freebie includes a full-size bed plus sheets and a couple of egg crate toppers for extra comfort. The owner notes it’s an older bed but still in good shape for children or teens. They ask that you please pick up from Harbour Landing.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 2-port wall plates (5 pieces) and 1-port wall plate (1 piece)

Condition: NEW – NEVER USED, factory sealed, screws included

Location: Crystal Bowl, Casselberry, FL

Pickup area is near Casselberry Elementary School & Winter Park Drive 32707

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Must take all, first come, first served

Perfect if you’re doing small home wiring or networking projects. All wall plates are still sealed in the original packaging, with screws included. The owner can’t return them because the model number changed, so you get the benefit.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two 2027 calendars

Condition: Not used (future year)

Location: Crystal Bowl, Casselberry, FL

Pickup area is near Casselberry Elementary School & Winter Park Drive 32707

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Take both, first come, first served

If you like to plan ahead or need calendars for crafts or office use, these two 2027 calendars are free for pickup. The poster asks that you take both.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Casselberry tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.