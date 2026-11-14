A Casselberry sex offender, Talil M. Vann (25), has been convicted of trying to have three people murdered: his child victim, the prosecutor, and the lead detective in his case.

A Seminole County jury found him guilty on Nov. 12 of three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, each a first-degree capital felony. Prosecutors say Vann, already serving life in prison for two counts of capital sexual battery on a girl younger than 12, plotted from the Seminole County jail to hire a hitman.

Vann allegedly offered his BMW as payment and gave written directions, including a plan to kill the detective with a pipe bomb on a remote-controlled car. The supposed hitman was actually an undercover Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputy, tipped off by a confidential informant.

Evidence at trial included Vann’s recorded jail calls, coded letters and emails, and other communications.

Each solicitation count now carries up to 30 years more in prison. Circuit Judge David Dugan has set sentencing for Jan. 8, 2027.