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🐱 Friendly Fern Park Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Fern Park has some very special cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these sweet girls from SPAY & NEUTER NATION, INC.
Diamond
- Breed: Siamese mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Shelter: SPAY & NEUTER NATION, INC
- Location: Fern Park, FL
- Contact: Email Shari.ahlers@yahoo.com for more info
Diamond is a lovely one-year-old Siamese mix girl. With her soft cream coat and Siamese looks, she’s a real beauty who’s ready for a forever home. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow with your family, Diamond could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Diamond and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lil Kitty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (tortie calico)
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Spotted tabby / tortie calico
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: SPAY & NEUTER NATION, INC
- Location: Fern Park, FL
- Personality: Smart, curious, playful, a bit shy at first
- Good with other cats: Yes, loves to play with other kitties
Lil Kitty is a tiny tortie calico full of fun and curiosity. She loves to play, explore, and make up her own games. She can be a little shy when she first meets new people, but she’s getting braver and just needs a patient person to let her warm up. She would be happiest in a home with another playful cat to be her buddy.
👉 Meet Lil Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Freckles
- Breed: Calico
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico
- Shelter: SPAY & NEUTER NATION, INC
- Location: Fern Park, FL
- Personality: Sweet, affectionate, a little shy at first
- Contact: Email Shari.ahlers@yahoo.com for more info
Freckles is a gorgeous calico girl with a gentle heart. She may be a bit shy when you first meet her, but once she feels safe, she’s very sweet and loving. Freckles is just waiting for someone kind to give her a quiet, caring home where she can blossom.
👉 Meet Freckles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Fern Park, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so Diamond, Lil Kitty, and Freckles can find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.