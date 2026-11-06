🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Casselberry This Week

Casselberry neighbors are sharing some nice free deals this week, from home furniture to a fun night out. Here are a few you can grab if you move quickly.

Item: Floral sofa with matching armchairs + small side table

Condition: Elegant floral pattern, full living room setup (exact wear not listed)

Includes:

Sofa with floral print

with floral print Matching armchairs

Small cherry wood side table

Location: Fern Park, Altamonte Springs, FL (near Casselberry)

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you’re setting up a living room on a budget and like a classic floral style. You’ll likely need a vehicle big enough for a sofa and chairs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two free tickets to a Linkin Park tribute band show

Event location: House of Blues (exact venue address not listed)

Date: Tomorrow night, Nov. 6 (per poster)

Pickup spot: On the mailbox/sign of Beacon Hill Townhouse, Embassy Ct, in Sterling Park South, Casselberry, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Great free night out if you enjoy rock music. Be sure to grab the tickets from the mailbox/sign area before the show.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Nail tech service (Dip Powder specialist)

Description:

Atención personalizada para uñas hermosas, elegantes y bien cuidadas

para uñas hermosas, elegantes y bien cuidadas Especialista en Dip Powder

Nail Tech colombiana 🇨🇴

Location area: Winter Park / Casselberry, Carmel by the Lake, Casselberry, FL

How to book: Send a private message to schedule and check availability

Source: nextdoor.com

Texto del anuncio:

💕 Especialista en Dip Powder, con atención personalizada.

📍 Winter Park / Casselberry

🇨🇴 Nail Tech colombiana

💌 ¡Agenda tu cita hoy! Escríbeme por privado y consulta disponibilidad.

✨ Belleza con propósito 💕

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and local deals like these tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.