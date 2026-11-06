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Casselberry

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Casselberry This Week

8 days ago

Casselberry neighbors are sharing some nice free deals this week, from home furniture to a fun night out. Here are a few you can grab if you move quickly.

Floral Sofa and Armchair Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GY4rw_1GoMz2pW00

Item: Floral sofa with matching armchairs + small side table
Condition: Elegant floral pattern, full living room setup (exact wear not listed)
Includes:

  • Sofa with floral print
  • Matching armchairs
  • Small cherry wood side table
    Location: Fern Park, Altamonte Springs, FL (near Casselberry)
    Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you’re setting up a living room on a budget and like a classic floral style. You’ll likely need a vehicle big enough for a sofa and chairs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free Tickets – Lincoln Park Tribute Band

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUQQY_1GoMz2pW00

Item: Two free tickets to a Linkin Park tribute band show
Event location: House of Blues (exact venue address not listed)
Date: Tomorrow night, Nov. 6 (per poster)
Pickup spot: On the mailbox/sign of Beacon Hill Townhouse, Embassy Ct, in Sterling Park South, Casselberry, FL
Source: nextdoor.com

Great free night out if you enjoy rock music. Be sure to grab the tickets from the mailbox/sign area before the show.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Servicio de Uñas – Especialista en Dip Powder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbSCS_1GoMz2pW00

Item: Nail tech service (Dip Powder specialist)
Description:

  • Atención personalizada para uñas hermosas, elegantes y bien cuidadas
  • Especialista en Dip Powder
  • Nail Tech colombiana 🇨🇴
    Location area: Winter Park / Casselberry, Carmel by the Lake, Casselberry, FL
    How to book: Send a private message to schedule and check availability
    Source: nextdoor.com

Texto del anuncio:

💕 Especialista en Dip Powder, con atención personalizada.
📍 Winter Park / Casselberry
🇨🇴 Nail Tech colombiana
💌 ¡Agenda tu cita hoy! Escríbeme por privado y consulta disponibilidad.
✨ Belleza con propósito 💕

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and local deals like these tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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