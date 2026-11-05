🔧 Casselberry FL Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Casselberry has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with your hands and staying active.

Here are a few strong picks in Building & Grounds Maintenance around Casselberry, FL.

Employer: Gembecki Mechanical Services, Inc.

Gembecki Mechanical Services, Inc. Location: Casselberry, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $38.00 per hour

Family-owned HVAC company (since 1991) looking for experienced techs who want long-term, steady work—no sales quotas. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid holidays/vacations, disability coverage, tools program, tuition/pro development help, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Gembecki Mechanical Services, Inc.

Gembecki Mechanical Services, Inc. Location: Casselberry, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $38.00 per hour

Great if you know commercial refrigeration (walk-in coolers, ice machines, etc.) and want to grow with a stable, local company. Same strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, disability, tools program, and retirement planning access, with no commissioned sales pressure.

Employer: AK Building Services

Location: Casselberry, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep offices or facilities clean and safe with sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning, trash removal, and deep-clean tasks like windows or carpets. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working on your own, and don’t mind being on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list more openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.