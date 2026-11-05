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🔧 Casselberry FL Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Casselberry has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with your hands and staying active.
Here are a few strong picks in Building & Grounds Maintenance around Casselberry, FL.
Residential HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: Gembecki Mechanical Services, Inc.
- Location: Casselberry, FL (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $38.00 per hour
Family-owned HVAC company (since 1991) looking for experienced techs who want long-term, steady work—no sales quotas. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid holidays/vacations, disability coverage, tools program, tuition/pro development help, and a flexible schedule.
Commercial HVAC Refrigeration Technician
- Employer: Gembecki Mechanical Services, Inc.
- Location: Casselberry, FL (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $38.00 per hour
Great if you know commercial refrigeration (walk-in coolers, ice machines, etc.) and want to grow with a stable, local company. Same strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, disability, tools program, and retirement planning access, with no commissioned sales pressure.
Cleaning Professional #1789
- Employer: AK Building Services
- Location: Casselberry, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Keep offices or facilities clean and safe with sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning, trash removal, and deep-clean tasks like windows or carpets. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working on your own, and don’t mind being on your feet.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list more openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.