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Casselberry

📅 Diwali celebration at Casselberry Food Trucks Nov. 13

3 days ago
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📅 Diwali Food Truck Night in Casselberry

Celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, with your neighbors at Casselberry Food Trucks on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The City of Casselberry and the Hindu Society of Central Florida are teaming up for a special evening with:

  • Food trucks featuring special dishes
  • Entertainment and activities honoring Diwali

Location: 95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707.

Bring family and friends to enjoy good food and a colorful cultural celebration of the spiritual triumph of light over darkness.

More Info: Calendar • Casselberry Food Trucks

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