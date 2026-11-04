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Casselberry
📅 Diwali celebration at Casselberry Food Trucks Nov. 13
3 days ago
📅 Diwali Food Truck Night in Casselberry
Celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, with your neighbors at Casselberry Food Trucks on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The City of Casselberry and the Hindu Society of Central Florida are teaming up for a special evening with:
- Food trucks featuring special dishes
- Entertainment and activities honoring Diwali
Location: 95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707.
Bring family and friends to enjoy good food and a colorful cultural celebration of the spiritual triumph of light over darkness.
More Info: Calendar • Casselberry Food Trucks
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