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Cass County
⚠️ New UTV registration rules and fees in Cass County
8 days ago
⚠️ New rules for UTV use on Cass County roads
Starting November 5, 2026, you can legally drive a registered UTV on certain Cass County roads, but there are clear rules and costs.
How to register
- Get a UTV Registration Application at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office lobby (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.) or apply online.
- Be 18+ with a valid driver’s license.
- Show proof of ownership and liability insurance of at least $50,000 / $100,000 / $50,000.
- Pay $100 for initial registration and $100 each year.
- Registrations expire December 31; renew by January 31 without penalty. 2026 registrations are good through the end of 2027.
Where you can drive
- Gravel Cass County roads.
- Short stretches of paved county roads only to reach the nearest gravel road or destination.
- Not allowed on state highways, most city streets, or where signs prohibit UTVs.
- Ordinance does not apply inside Weeping Water, Louisville, or the Village of Union (those follow their own rules).
Key rules & penalties
- Everyone must wear seat belts; no extra passengers.
- No DUI, reckless driving, racing, or tearing up roads.
- Violations are a Class V misdemeanor with fines up to $100, possible decal revocation, repair costs, and even 90‑day impoundment after repeated offenses.
Some farm/ranch UTVs on ag‑zoned land may be exempt from annual renewals but must register once.
Questions? Call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 296-9575.
More Info: UTV REGISTRATION | Cass County NE Sheriff's Office
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