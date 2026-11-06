⚠️ New UTV registration rules and fees in Cass County

⚠️ New rules for UTV use on Cass County roads

Starting November 5, 2026, you can legally drive a registered UTV on certain Cass County roads, but there are clear rules and costs.

How to register

Get a UTV Registration Application at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office lobby (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. ) or apply online.

(Mon–Fri, ) or apply online. Be 18+ with a valid driver’s license .

with a . Show proof of ownership and liability insurance of at least $50,000 / $100,000 / $50,000 .

and of at least . Pay $100 for initial registration and $100 each year.

for initial registration and each year. Registrations expire December 31; renew by January 31 without penalty. 2026 registrations are good through the end of 2027.

Where you can drive

Gravel Cass County roads .

. Short stretches of paved county roads only to reach the nearest gravel road or destination.

only to reach the nearest gravel road or destination. Not allowed on state highways , most city streets , or where signs prohibit UTVs.

on , most , or where signs prohibit UTVs. Ordinance does not apply inside Weeping Water, Louisville, or the Village of Union (those follow their own rules).

Key rules & penalties

Everyone must wear seat belts ; no extra passengers.

; no extra passengers. No DUI, reckless driving, racing, or tearing up roads.

Violations are a Class V misdemeanor with fines up to $100, possible decal revocation, repair costs, and even 90‑day impoundment after repeated offenses.

Some farm/ranch UTVs on ag‑zoned land may be exempt from annual renewals but must register once.

Questions? Call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 296-9575.