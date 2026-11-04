📅 Cass County blood drives, church times & free music jams

📅 Local blood drives, music jams & more around Cass County

Here’s a quick roundup of local happenings and ways to get involved:

Nominate this week’s local winner

A new winner will be announced 11/11/26. Nominate someone using the Google form link in the newsletter or email Witte Physical Therapy if you can’t use the form.

Ashland Global Methodist Church

1442 Adams Street, Ashland, NE

Sunday School 9:00 AM, Church Service 10:30 AM.

American Red Cross blood drives nearby

Find a drive near you by entering your ZIP code on the Red Cross site or call 1-800-733-2767. Listed local drives:

Wed, Nov 11, 2026, 12–6 PM – Weeping Water High School, 204 W O St, Weeping Water

– Tue, Dec 1, 2026, 11 AM–5 PM – Avoca Town Hall, 623 House St, Avoca

– Wed, Dec 2, 2026, 8 AM–2 PM – Plattsmouth High School, 1916 E Hwy 34, Plattsmouth

– Mon, Dec 7, 2026, 11:30 AM–5:30 PM – VFW Post 2543, 510 1st Ave, Plattsmouth

– Tue, Dec 29, 2026, 9 AM–3 PM – Louisville Civic Center, 423 Elm St, Louisville

Cornhusker Country Music Theater

211 Main Street, Louisville, NE

Suggested show admission $10, kids 12 & under free. Show dates TBA.

Free jam sessions: