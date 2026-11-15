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Casper
🏥 Casper, WY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $270K+
5 days ago
Casper’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in oncology and behavioral health. If you’re in nursing or advanced clinical roles, there are some strong options with solid pay and benefits.
Registered Nurse – Behavioral Health (Day Shift, PRN)
- Employer: UHS / Wyoming Behavioral Institute
- Location: Casper, WY
- Type: PRN (Day Shift)
- Salary: Not listed
Work with children through geriatric patients in a behavioral health hospital. You’ll handle assessments, meds, and treatment plans, with tuition reimbursement, PTO, 401(k) with match, and career growth within UHS.
Certified Nursing Assistant (In-Home Care)
- Employer: Nuclear Care Partners
- Location: Casper, WY
- Type: Part-Time / PRN
- Salary: Range based on experience; $1/hr shift differential for nights/weekends
Provide one-on-one in-home care to former Department of Energy and nuclear workers. Good fit if you like independent work, with PTO, 401(k) option, and medical/dental/vision for full-time.
Lab Supervisor – Rocky Mountain Oncology Center
- Employer: Cardinal Health / Navista
- Location: Rocky Mountain Oncology Center, Casper, WY
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: $68,500 – $107,470
Lead daily lab operations, including blood draws, specimen processing, and quality control in an oncology setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, HSA/FSA, 401(k) and a long application window through 1/11/2027.
Medical Dosimetrist – $10,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Cardinal Health / Navista
- Location: Rocky Mountain Oncology Center, Casper, WY
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: $96,300 – $159,615 + $10,000 sign-on bonus; relocation considered
Design and calculate radiation treatment plans, working closely with radiation oncologists and therapists. Advanced, high-impact role with strong pay and full benefits in a modern cancer center.
Medical Physicist – Radiation Oncology
- Employer: Cardinal Health / Navista
- Location: Rocky Mountain Oncology Center, Casper, WY
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: $151,700 – $270,860
Oversee calibration, radiation safety, quality management, and new technology in a community oncology setting. ABR certification and advanced degree preferred; includes comprehensive benefits and long-term application window to 1/18/2027.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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