Casper’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in oncology and behavioral health. If you’re in nursing or advanced clinical roles, there are some strong options with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: UHS / Wyoming Behavioral Institute

UHS / Location: Casper, WY

Type: PRN (Day Shift)

Salary: Not listed

Work with children through geriatric patients in a behavioral health hospital. You’ll handle assessments, meds, and treatment plans, with tuition reimbursement, PTO, 401(k) with match, and career growth within UHS.

Employer: Nuclear Care Partners

Location: Casper, WY

Type: Part-Time / PRN

Salary: Range based on experience; $1/hr shift differential for nights/weekends

Provide one-on-one in-home care to former Department of Energy and nuclear workers. Good fit if you like independent work, with PTO, 401(k) option, and medical/dental/vision for full-time.

Employer: Cardinal Health / Navista

Location: Rocky Mountain Oncology Center, Casper, WY

Type: Full-Time

Salary: $68,500 – $107,470

Lead daily lab operations, including blood draws, specimen processing, and quality control in an oncology setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, HSA/FSA, 401(k) and a long application window through 1/11/2027.

Employer: Cardinal Health / Navista

Location: Rocky Mountain Oncology Center, Casper, WY

Type: Full-Time

Salary: $96,300 – $159,615 + $10,000 sign-on bonus; relocation considered

Design and calculate radiation treatment plans, working closely with radiation oncologists and therapists. Advanced, high-impact role with strong pay and full benefits in a modern cancer center.

Employer: Cardinal Health / Navista

Location: Rocky Mountain Oncology Center, Casper, WY

Type: Full-Time

Salary: $151,700 – $270,860

Oversee calibration, radiation safety, quality management, and new technology in a community oncology setting. ABR certification and advanced degree preferred; includes comprehensive benefits and long-term application window to 1/18/2027.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.