Casper has a few solid customer service roles open right now, especially if you like helping patients and working on the phones.

Employer: Banner Health

Banner Health Location: Casper, WY

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

You’ll answer incoming calls, schedule appointments, verify insurance, and help patients understand their bills. This role is busy and fast-paced, good for someone with call center or scheduling experience who likes clear routines and helping people get the care they need.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Casper, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll support all customer service tasks tied to order entry in a customer support center. This role may also include helping train new customer service staff, so it’s a nice fit if you’re detail-oriented and like showing others the ropes.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.