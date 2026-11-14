Casper has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being part of a care team. These roles are hands-on, people-focused, and mostly entry-level friendly.

Employer: Sevita

Sevita Location: Casper, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Lead a team of caregivers supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Mix of direct care, staff supervision, scheduling, and helping with daily living, meds, and community outings. Includes benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and options for different schedules.

Employer: Peaks Healthcare Consulting

Location: Casper, WY

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support residents in a care setting with care planning, assessments, discharge planning, and family communication. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and interested in social work or long-term care. Health, dental, vision, and PTO are available even for part-time.

Employer: Independent Opportunities, LLC

Location: Casper, WY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour

Work at a day site for adults with disabilities, doing activities, games, crafts, and community outings in a slower-paced setting. Great if you want direct care experience and like being active and social. Includes paid orientation; background checks and CPR/First Aid are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or flexible hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.