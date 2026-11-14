Casper’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work for people who like building, fixing, and working with their hands. If you’ve got carpentry or industrial painting skills, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stallion Infrastructure Services

Stallion Infrastructure Services Location: Casper, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help build and repair modular living quarters for the Stallion Accommodations line. This role is very hands-on: framing, installing cabinets, siding, drywall, insulation, flooring, and interior finishes, plus cleaning and prepping units. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, be able to read blueprints and a tape measure down to 1/16", and handle lifting/pushing heavy materials in a drug-free workplace.

Employer: B&T Fabrication, Inc.

Location: Casper, WY 82604

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, retirement plan

Full-time shop role doing industrial painting and sandblasting with airless spray equipment. You’ll prep surfaces, mix paints, apply coatings, and keep equipment in good shape. Previous industrial painting experience is required, and you’ll need the stamina for physical work. Crane experience and internal coatings knowledge are a plus.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.