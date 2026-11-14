Casper has a nice mix of driving work right now, from local store routes to rail crew shuttles and CDL equipment hauling. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already have your Class A.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Casper, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers at the counter, and support the store team. No CDL needed, but you’ll need a valid license, basic auto parts knowledge, and a flexible schedule including some nights and weekends.

Employer: Professional Transportation, Inc. (PTI)

Professional Transportation, Inc. (PTI) Location: Casper, WY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$15.00 per hour

Shuttle railroad crews in company vans with trips that change based on train schedules. No pro driving experience needed, but you must be 21+, have 3 years’ driving experience, a clean record, and be able to pass background and drug checks.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Casper, WY 82609

Type: Part-time (seasonal/holiday focus)

Salary: Not listed; $1,000 sign-on bonus for eligible external hires by stated date

Ride with experienced Agents to deliver, install, and haul away TVs, appliances, and other tech in customers’ homes. You’ll do basic installs, help with networking, handle paperwork, and must be 18+ and able to lift heavy items with proper tools.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Casper, WY 82609

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed; $1,000 sign-on bonus for eligible external hires by stated date

Help lead or support a two-person crew delivering and installing major appliances and home theater gear. You’ll plan how to move big items into homes, remove/reinstall doors if needed, and must be 21+ with 6+ months of customer service/sales/installation or large delivery experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Casper, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs; on-call rotation

Use your Class A CDL to haul rental equipment between customers and the yard, handle basic loading/unloading, and keep delivery paperwork in order. Comes with full benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and extra perks like monthly family dinner night and wellness programs.

If one of these fits your life and license, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.