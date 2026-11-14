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Casper
🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Medical Openings Around Casper, WY
12 days ago
Casper’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital roles to home health and senior care. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid paths to grow your career here.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Part Time, Overnight
- Employer: Edgewood Healthcare
- Location: Casper, WY (Assisted Living)
- Type: Part-time, Overnight shift
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on care with seniors in a smaller assisted living setting. Benefits include PTO starting day 1, early access to paycheck, and 401(k) with employer contribution.
RN New Graduate – Cardiac Progressive Care Unit
- Employer: Banner Health
- Location: Casper, WY (Hospital PCU)
- Type: Full-time (3x12s, day and night options)
- Pay: Not listed; includes weekend and night shift differentials
- Why it’s worth a look: Designed for new grad RNs with less than 12 months’ experience. You get a formal residency program, simulation lab training, strong preceptorship, and full benefits starting the 1st of the month after your start date.
Registered Nurse – Home Health
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Casper, WY (Home-based care)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Field RN role providing skilled visits in patients’ homes. Offers generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, incentive bonus potential, and continuing education/scholarship opportunities.
Hospital Pathology Tech
- Employer: Summit Pathology
- Location: Casper, WY (Hospital at 1233 E 2nd St)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, ~7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady weekday schedule in a fast-paced pathology lab. You’ll handle surgical and cytology specimens, assist with biopsies and frozen sections, and get PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k).
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Part Time, Overnight
- Employer: Edgewood Healthcare
- Location: Casper, WY (Assisted Living)
- Type: Part-time, Overnight shift
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Same Edgewood CNA role as above, posted on Indeed. If one link gives you trouble, try the other—both lead to the same overnight CNA opening with day-1 PTO and 401(k).
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) / Trainee
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Casper, WY
- Type: In-person; classification not specified
- Pay: $22.00–$25.00 per hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Direct ABA therapy with children and others with developmental disabilities. RBT credential is preferred but not required—training and support are available if you’re new to ABA.
Geriatric Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Casper, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: RN role focused on senior care—assessments, meds, care plans, and family education in a team setting. Good fit if you enjoy long-term relationships with older adults.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles open or upcoming. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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