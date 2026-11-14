Casper’s education scene is busy right now, with options from early learning to adult training. If you like helping people grow, these roles cover kids, college access, and career skills.

Employer: University of Wyoming

University of Wyoming Location: Casper, WY (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time , grant-funded (at-will)

, grant-funded (at-will) Salary: Not listed

Work with up to 450 adults and high school seniors each year, helping them finish a GED, choose a college, apply for admission, and complete the FAFSA. This role is great if you enjoy independent work, travel around the region, and one-on-one advising for first-generation and low-income students.

Employer: Elite Therapy Services, LLC

Location: Casper, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead small groups of children, including kids with developmental disabilities, autism, ADHD, and other special needs, in a highly structured classroom. You’ll plan weekly lesson plans, run daily schedules, and keep kids engaged in hands-on learning with strong support from therapists and a tight-knit team.

Employer: Mountain West Commercial Driving School

Location: Casper, WY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time , 30–40 hours/week

, Pay: $21.00 – $25.00 per hour

Teach adults how to safely drive tractor‑trailers, blending classroom lessons on DOT/FMCSA rules with behind-the-wheel training. Perfect if you already hold a CDL A, enjoy coaching others, and want to help people move into high-demand driving careers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.