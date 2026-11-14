Casper’s energy sector is busy right now, and engineering talent is in demand. If you’ve got oil & gas or structural experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Location: Casper, WY (in-office; also hiring in Englewood, CO & Billings, MT)

(in-office; also hiring in Englewood, CO & Billings, MT) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000

Lead design work on pipelines, pump stations, and terminals across the U.S. You’ll handle pipe routing, PFDs/P&IDs, hydraulic calcs, and mentor junior staff on both greenfield and brownfield projects in the midstream oil & gas space.

Employer: Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Location: Casper, WY (in-office; also hiring in Englewood, CO, Billings, MT & Houston, TX)

(in-office; also hiring in Englewood, CO, Billings, MT & Houston, TX) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000

Focus on steady-state and transient hydraulic analysis for liquid pipelines using tools like Synergi Pipeline Simulator or AFT. Good fit if you enjoy modeling, pump sizing, and writing clear technical reports for oil & gas projects.

Employer: Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Location: Casper, WY (in-office; also hiring in Englewood, CO & Billings, MT)

(in-office; also hiring in Englewood, CO & Billings, MT) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $120,000 – $170,000

Lead structural design for pipelines, compressor and pump stations, meter facilities, and even power stations and data centers. Ideal for a licensed PE with 5–10+ years of structural experience who wants to own scopes on industrial capital projects.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.