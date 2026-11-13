Casper’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across the city. If you like helping customers, staying active, and steady pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Location: Casper, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.45–$17.00 per hour (weekly pay)

(weekly pay) This role mixes customer service, sales, and delivery work. You’ll manage rental accounts, help customers in-store and at home, and there’s strong promotion potential into store and district management.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3778

Location: 4255 CY Ave, Casper, WY 82604

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33 per hour plus possible premiums and performance incentives

plus possible premiums and performance incentives Lead the Home department, support your team, and keep displays looking sharp while helping customers find what they need. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3778

Location: 4255 CY Ave, Casper, WY 82604

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$28 per hour plus possible premiums and performance incentives

plus possible premiums and performance incentives Great if you like fast-paced customer contact. You’ll greet shoppers, handle returns and payments, and keep lines moving. Includes benefits, PTO, and access to Walmart’s tuition-paid education programs.

Employer: Menards

Location: Casper, WY

Type: Part-time

Hours: Primary stocking hours 5:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m.

Primary stocking hours Perks include extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun, store discount, profit sharing, flexible scheduling, and on-the-job training. Perfect if you want early-morning hours and a role that keeps you moving.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.