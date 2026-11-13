Casper’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options from media to healthcare to industrial tech. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Location: Casper, WY (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with uncapped earning potential)

Full-cycle sales role selling radio, digital, and event marketing to local businesses. Great fit if you have 2+ years in sales, love consultative selling, and want strong perks like 3 weeks PTO, 9 paid holidays, health benefits, 401(k) match, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Casper, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Relationship-focused role connecting physicians, hospitals, senior living communities, and families with hospice services. Good for someone with 2+ years in healthcare business development/marketing/sales who wants mission-driven work plus PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and education support.

Employer: VEGA Americas, Inc.

Location: Casper, WY (covers Eastern WY & Western SD)

(covers Eastern WY & Western SD) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Territory sales role selling industrial measurement tech to plants and factories. Ideal if you have a degree in Engineering/Business (or similar) and 1+ year in industrial automation/instrumentation, and want structured sales training plus laptop, iPad, iPhone, and auto program eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.