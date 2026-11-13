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⚖️ Casper WY Legal Jobs: Multiple Roles From $17/hr to $180K+
Casper’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong demand from both criminal defense and civil firms. If you’ve got courtroom skills or sharp admin chops, there are some solid options here.
Criminal Defense Trial Lawyer – $180,000+
- Employer: Cowboy Country Law
- Location: Casper, WY (remote-friendly within Wyoming)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,000+ plus health benefits and performance bonuses
High-impact criminal defense role with a full trial caseload across Wyoming. You’ll own cases from entry of appearance through verdict, get legal assistant and paralegal support, and work directly with the firm owner while keeping control of your schedule.
Legal Assistant – Criminal Defense
- Employer: Cowboy Country Law
- Location: Casper, WY
- Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time)
- Salary: $17 – $23 per hour
Support trial lawyers on serious criminal cases by owning the calendar, drafting documents, and tracking deadlines. Great fit if you’ve got 1–2+ years in a law firm, love organizing chaos, and want a front-row seat to high-stakes defense work.
Attorney – Civil Litigation (Remote)
- Employer: Hall & Evans, LLC
- Location: Casper, WY (role is fully remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Associate attorney role for lawyers with 8+ years’ experience defending civil litigation, including trials. You’ll manage your own files, travel as needed, and get strong benefits, flexible time off, and a stable, collegial firm environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they need and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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