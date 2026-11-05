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🔧 Casper, WY Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Casper has a steady mix of hands-on jobs right now, from big construction sites to community spaces and busy travel centers. If you like keeping places clean, safe, and running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Site Logistics Superintendent - Michels Infrastructure Solutions
- Employer: Michels Corporation
- Location: Project-based, including Casper, WY (also WI, MO, TX & future sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead day-to-day operations for huge hyperscale data center construction campuses—everything from temporary facilities and utilities to parking, shuttles, snow removal, and grounds upkeep. Best for someone with 5+ years in construction/site logistics who’s ready for long-term, field-based projects and lots of coordination with vendors and crews.
Evening Janitorial
- Employer: YMCA of Natrona County
- Location: Casper, WY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep the Y clean and safe for families and members by handling daily housekeeping for the building and grounds. Evening hours are Mon–Fri, 2 pm–9 pm, with some light maintenance tasks and required safety trainings like CPR and First Aid.
Janitorial Maintenance
- Employer: Pilot Company
- Location: Casper, WY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.50 – $18.23/hour, weekly pay
Keep a busy travel center spotless by cleaning showers and restrooms, handling laundry, basic repairs, and trash pickup. Comes with perks like free daily meals, fuel discount, PTO, and low-cost health plans for full-time if you grow into more hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance jobs tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.