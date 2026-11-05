🔧 Casper, WY Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Casper has a steady mix of hands-on jobs right now, from big construction sites to community spaces and busy travel centers. If you like keeping places clean, safe, and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Michels Corporation

Michels Corporation Location: Project-based, including Casper, WY (also WI, MO, TX & future sites)

(also WI, MO, TX & future sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations for huge hyperscale data center construction campuses—everything from temporary facilities and utilities to parking, shuttles, snow removal, and grounds upkeep. Best for someone with 5+ years in construction/site logistics who’s ready for long-term, field-based projects and lots of coordination with vendors and crews.

Employer: YMCA of Natrona County

Location: Casper, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the Y clean and safe for families and members by handling daily housekeeping for the building and grounds. Evening hours are Mon–Fri, 2 pm–9 pm, with some light maintenance tasks and required safety trainings like CPR and First Aid.

Employer: Pilot Company

Location: Casper, WY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.50 – $18.23/hour, weekly pay

Keep a busy travel center spotless by cleaning showers and restrooms, handling laundry, basic repairs, and trash pickup. Comes with perks like free daily meals, fuel discount, PTO, and low-cost health plans for full-time if you grow into more hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.