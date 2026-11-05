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📣 Casper, WY Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $80K+ Paths
Casper’s sales scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like being out in the field and building long-term client relationships. If you’re into digital marketing, pharma, or oilfield accounts, these roles are worth a look.
Outside Sales Representative – Digital Marketing
- Employer: Hibu
- Location: Casper, WY (hybrid field + home office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base $53,000 + uncapped commission; Year 1 OTE $85,000–$95,000; Year 2 OTE $100,000–$115,000
Sell websites, search and social ads, SEO, and more to local small businesses. Comes with 3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field training, auto and phone allowances, and strong upside if you like hunting for new business and managing your own book.
Entry Level Outside Sales Representative – Digital Marketing
- Employer: Hibu
- Location: Casper, WY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base salary + uncapped commission; Year 1 OTE $85,000–$95,000; Year 2 OTE $100,000–$115,000
Built for new grads or career changers who want to break into sales. You’ll get structured training, mentorship, hybrid flexibility, and a clear path into higher-level sales or leadership while selling digital marketing solutions to small businesses.
Account Manager I – Oilfield Chemicals
- Employer: Jacam Catalyst
- Location: Casper, WY (office, field, and driving)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Manage oilfield customer accounts and provide custom chemical treatment solutions (scale, corrosion, water treatment, paraffin, acid stimulation). Good fit if you have oilfield sales experience, can handle field work and lifting, and like mixing technical problem-solving with relationship management.
Specialty Representative, Psychiatry – Casper WY / Rapid City SD
- Employer: AbbVie
- Location: Field-based from Casper, WY (covers Casper/Rapid City territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base salary range not listed; role includes short-term incentive eligibility and a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO)
Field pharma role calling on psychiatry and related providers, executing brand strategy and managing a multi-city territory. Ideal if you have pharma/healthcare sales or strong B2B experience, solid presentation skills, and can meet healthcare credentialing and travel requirements.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Casper’s sales openings tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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