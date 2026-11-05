🏥 Casper, WY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & Entry Roles

Casper’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned travelers and people just starting out. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing Location: Casper, WY (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Salary: $2,057 per week

Type: Travel / Internship, Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks, Day shift

13-week SLP travel contract with day-one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and CEU/licensure reimbursement. Great fit if you want strong clinical support, steady hours, and the chance to explore Wyoming while building your resume.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

CoreMedical Group Location: Casper, WY (LTC/SNF)

(LTC/SNF) Salary: $2,070 per week (estimated)

Type: Travel / Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks, Day shift

OT contract in a long-term care/SNF setting with weekly pay, day-one health benefits, 401(k) match, housing support, and travel reimbursement. Good option if you like geriatrics and want a recruiter team that offers extra perks like their annual Club CoreMed trip.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing

Advantis Medical Staffing Location: Casper, WY

Salary: $2,365 per week

Type: Travel / Internship, 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks, Day shift

Higher-paying OT travel role with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits. Ideal if you want to maximize your weekly check while still having support from a top-rated travel agency.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

Location: Casper, WY

Salary: Drill pay; most new Soldiers earn about $200–$250 per drill weekend

Drill pay; Type: Part-time / Military enlistment required

Serve as a front-line medic, providing emergency care to Soldiers and civilians during disasters and training. You get paid training, GI Bill, tuition assistance, low-cost life insurance, retirement benefits, and potential student loan repayment up to $50,000, plus EMT-level skills you can use in civilian healthcare.

Employer: Sonora Quest Laboratories / Laboratory Sciences of Arizona

Location: Banner Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, WY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Evening shift

Entry-level phlebotomy apprenticeship where you learn on the job drawing blood, processing specimens, and working directly with patients. Great for anyone 18+ with a high school diploma or GED who wants to break into healthcare and build skills in a hospital setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still reach out—recruiters often have similar roles they can plug you into quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.