👔 Casper, WY Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Casper’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with solid options from finance to oilfield services and logistics. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: H&R Block

H&R Block Location: Casper, WY (oversees 4–6 local offices)

(oversees local offices) Type: Full-time

Lead several tax offices, coach teams, and own client experience, staffing, and daily operations. Good fit if you like multi-site leadership, data-driven decisions, and being hands-on with both people and performance.

Employer: UPS

Location: Casper, WY

Type: Part-time, permanent

Pay: $26.25/hour

Application deadline: 11/14/2026

Supervise package handlers in a fast-paced hub, focusing on safety, productivity, and training. Comes with strong big-company benefits and is ideal if you want leadership experience without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Prairie Companies (Prairie Field Services)

Location: Casper, WY

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $95,000–$120,000 + bonus up to 50% of base

Run day-to-day field and office operations, including dispatch, truck/trailer maintenance, staffing, safety, and customer relationships. High-impact role with strong pay, bonus potential, company vehicle, and room to shape how the business runs.

Employer: Hilltop Bank

Location: Main Office, Casper, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee the back office for the Trust & Wealth Management department, including reconciliations, wires, ACH, tax reporting, and staff management. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like financial operations, and want a stable bank environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail than the quick summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.