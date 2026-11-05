🛒 Multiple Casper Customer Service Jobs, Up to $95K+

Casper’s retail scene is busy right now, from big box stores to seasonal mall gigs. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, there are some solid options open today.

Employer: Sam’s Club (division of Walmart )

Sam’s Club (division of ) Location: 4600 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82609

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $95,000 per year + performance bonuses

Lead a team in areas like Member Experience, Fresh, Merchandising, or Freight Flow. This role is great if you have retail or supervisory experience and want strong benefits, bonus potential, and paid education through Walmart’s Live Better U program.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 4255 CY Ave, Casper, WY 82604

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible shift and role premiums

Work mostly in the backroom unloading trucks and stocking freight. Good fit if you like physical work, can lift 50+ lbs, and want steady hours, benefits, and access to Walmart’s paid education programs.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Eastridge Mall, Casper, WY

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help run the Santa photo set and lead a seasonal team creating holiday memories for families. Expect flexible hours, fast-paced days, leadership experience, and fun perks like a free Santa visit and photo package for friends or family.

Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J

Location: Casper, WY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.60 – $15.70 per hour

Front-line role serving travelers and locals at a busy travel center. You’ll run the register, keep things stocked and clean, and work with a tight team. Weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, and access to low-cost health plans (for full-time), PTO, and a 401(k).

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.