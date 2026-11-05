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🛒 Multiple Casper Customer Service Jobs, Up to $95K+
Casper’s retail scene is busy right now, from big box stores to seasonal mall gigs. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, there are some solid options open today.
Team Manager Developmental – Sam’s Club
- Employer: Sam’s Club (division of Walmart)
- Location: 4600 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82609
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $95,000 per year + performance bonuses
Lead a team in areas like Member Experience, Fresh, Merchandising, or Freight Flow. This role is great if you have retail or supervisory experience and want strong benefits, bonus potential, and paid education through Walmart’s Live Better U program.
Backroom Team Associate – Walmart Supercenter #3778
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 4255 CY Ave, Casper, WY 82604
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible shift and role premiums
Work mostly in the backroom unloading trucks and stocking freight. Good fit if you like physical work, can lift 50+ lbs, and want steady hours, benefits, and access to Walmart’s paid education programs.
Seasonal Holiday Retail Assistant Manager – Eastridge Mall
- Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
- Location: Eastridge Mall, Casper, WY
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: Not listed
Help run the Santa photo set and lead a seasonal team creating holiday memories for families. Expect flexible hours, fast-paced days, leadership experience, and fun perks like a free Santa visit and photo package for friends or family.
Cashier – Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J
- Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J
- Location: Casper, WY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $11.60 – $15.70 per hour
Front-line role serving travelers and locals at a busy travel center. You’ll run the register, keep things stocked and clean, and work with a tight team. Weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, and access to low-cost health plans (for full-time), PTO, and a 401(k).
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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